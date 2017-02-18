Charleston Southern Sneaks Past High Point 76-75

HPU Basketball (Photo: Crawford, Elizabeth)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Raemond Robinson scored 15 points and Christian Keeling scored 14, and his free throw with a second left was the difference as Charleston Southern beat High Point 76-75 on Saturday.



Tarique Thompson blocked Keeling's layup attempt. Keeling recovered the ball and was fouled in the act of shooting by Jamal Wright. Keeling missed the first foul shot and secured the second.



Armel Potter put Charleston Southern (10-17, 6-10 Big South) up 75-72 on a jumper with 56 seconds to go. High Point's Andre Fox tied the game at 75 with a 3-point play on his made layup with 26 seconds left.



The Buccaneers' Patrick Wallace scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range. Potter finished with 11 points.



Fox and Thompson scored 19 points apiece, and both made all seven of their foul shots for High Point (14-14, 8-8), Anthony Lindauer scored 11 points and Miles Bowman Jr. added 10.

