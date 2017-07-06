Charlotte Signs Second-Round Pick Dwayne Bacon

July 6, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has signed 2017 second-round draft pick Dwayne Bacon. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Hornets originally acquired Bacon’s draft rights along with cash considerations in exchange for Frank Jackson’s draft rights on draft night.

A 6-7 forward, Bacon was named to the 2016-17 All-ACC Second Team following his sophomore season at Florida State, where he averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.8 minutes per contest.

A finalist for the 2017 Julius Erving Award, which honors the nation’s top small forward, Bacon ranked 11th in the ACC in points per game. He also led Florida State in field goals made (221), three-point field goals made (57) and free throws made (104) and ranked third on the squad in rebounds per game (4.2). He totaled 10 games with 20-or-more points and led the Seminoles to a 2017 NCAA Tournament appearance, averaging 22.5 points per contest in two NCAA Tournament outings.

In 2015-16, the Lakeland, Fla., native set Florida State freshman single-season records in total points (536), field goals made (197) and free throws made (110). He was also named to the 2015-16 All-ACC Freshman Team and 2015-16 All-ACC Academic Team following his first collegiate season.

In the team’s entry in to the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League, Bacon led the Hornets in scoring, averaging 15.7 points to go along with 5.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game. His 29 points in the Hornets summer finale, an 86-78 win over the Orlando Magic, marked a high output from any Charlotte player during the five games played.

Swarm365 Memberships are currently available for the 2017-18 Hornets season. Swarm365 Memberships are about more than just attending basketball games, they are the attachment between the Hornets and the team’s fans. Member benefits include: access to member events, discounts on concessions and merchandise, invitations to exclusive player events and presale ability for other Spectrum Center events and concerts. Swarm365 Memberships start at only $12 per seat per game. Fans can experience the game, the passion and the atmosphere of Hornets basketball by calling 704-HORNETS (704-467-6387) or visiting hornets.com.

Copyright 2017 WFMY