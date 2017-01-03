Clawson, Wake Forest Agree To 8-Year Extension

Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson walks down the sidelines during the second quarter against the Temple Owls at Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest athletic director Ron Wellman announced today that head football coach Dave Clawson has received a contract extension through the 2024 season.

"I am very pleased that Dave has accepted our contract extension," said Wellman. "The progress shown throughout the program, both on and off the field over the last three years, has been the type of progress we envisioned when Dave came on board. His energy, talent, integrity​ and ability to recruit, develop ​and motivate our student-athletes, have led to our success not only on the field but in the classroom. We have an exciting future with Dave leading our program.​"

"I am honored to be offered this long-term contract," said Clawson. "I greatly appreciate the support that our president, Dr. Nathan Hatch, and athletic director Ron Wellman have given to our program, our staff and myself since arriving at Wake Forest three years ago. The future of Wake Forest football is bright and we plan to build on the success of our 2016 season."

In 2016, Clawson led the Deacons to a 7-6 record and a 34-26 win over No. 23 Temple in the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman.

Since coming to Wake Forest prior to the 2014 season, Clawson has led the Demon Deacons to their first bowl game in five years, the first bowl win in eight years, the first win over a ranked team in five seasons, and the first bowl win over a ranked team in school history.

The Demon Deacons were the fourth-most improved team among the Power 5 schools in 2016 with four more wins than in 2015. Only Colorado (+6), Georgia Tech (+6) and Washington (+5) showed greater improvement.

