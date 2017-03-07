Clemson Eliminates Smith And NC State From ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers forward Jaron Blossomgame (5) drives against North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Ted Kapita (23) during the first half of an ACC Conference Tournament game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Custom)

NEW YORK -- Jaron Blossomgame and Shelton Mitchell each scored 22 points as Clemson easily handled North Carolina State 75-61 Tuesday in the first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament game at the Barclays Center.

No. 12 seed Clemson (17-14) moves on to play fifth-seeded Duke on Wednesday at Barclays.

The loss puts an end to a lost season for N.C. State (15-17), seeded 13th. Coach Mark Gottfried was notified three weeks ago that he would not be back next season. In six seasons with the Wolfpack, he finishes with a record of 123-86 at N.C. State. The Wolfpack lost 11 of 12 down the stretch and did it with a potential lottery pick in ACC freshman of the year Dennis Smith Jr.

In what could be his final game at N.C. State, Smith didn't score until he hit a jumper with 43 seconds left in the first half. He finished with a season-low seven points, on 3-for-12 shooting, with four turnovers.

