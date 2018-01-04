Cleveland Browns ‘Perfect Season' Parade: Everything You Need To Know

(Photo: @reflog_18/Twitter)

CLEVELAND -- Remember that epic parade for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

This isn’t that parade.

The Cleveland Browns “Perfect Season” parade is happening because the team went 0-16 following Sunday’s latest loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Cleveland Browns CB Joe Haden On 0-16 Parade: 'I Just Think It's Lame'

Yep, it's the celebration of a perfect losing season.

Want to go to the parade? Below is a guide to everything you need to know...

WHEN IS IT?

Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon.

WHERE IS IT?

Outside FirstEnergy Stadium.

WHAT IS THE PARADE ROUTE?

It’s short. The parade literally circles FirstEnergy Stadium. It starts at the corner of Alfred Lerner Way and Erieside Avenue. It also ends there.

HOW CROWDED WILL IT BE?

Nobody really knows, but the parade's Facebook page shows more than 6,200 people have signed up to attend as of 7 a.m. Thursday with another 19,000+ interested in going.

WHO PUT THIS PARADE TOGETHER?

The brains behind the parade is Chris McNeil. He has raised more than $12,500 on GoFundMe to help pay for the event.

WHO IS THE GRAND MARSHAL?

Shane "Rover" French of "Rover's Morning Glory" on WMMS will lead the parade.

WHO IS MARCHING IN THE PARADE?

There are approximately 40 total units that will join the parade. McNeil tells Ohio.com one of the featured guests includes a man who has a Halloween graveyard for every starting Browns quarterback.

IS THERE MERCHANDISE?

Yes. You can buy a "Perfect Season" parade T-shirt HERE.

© 2018 WKYC-TV