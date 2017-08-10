All we do is win: Duke is 104-34 (.754) all-time in NCAA Tournament play, including an 87-26 (.770) mark under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. (Photo: Lance King, Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo total knee replacement surgery this weekend, and as a precaution, Duke has canceled an upcoming exhibition trip, the University announced Thursday.

Doctors at Duke University Hospital will perform surgery on Krzyzewski's right knee. Once the surgery is complete, he is expected to be released from the hospital within three days before starting a rehabilitation program.

The team was scheduled to play exhibition games in the Dominican Republic.

“While it’s disappointing that we aren’t able to make the Dominican Republic trip, this is a positive development for both our team and myself because it will allow us to be at full strength for the start of practice this fall,” Krzyzewski said in a written statement. “After three consecutive days of working with the team, it became clear that the condition of my knee wouldn’t be sustainable through next season. The best course of action is to correct the problem now rather than later, when our team would be more profoundly impacted.”

A Naismith Hall of Fame coach, Krzyzewski has won a Division I men's basketball record 1,071 games in his 42 seasons as a college head coach. He's also led Duke to five NCAA championships, which is second-most in NCAA history.

