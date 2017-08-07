Coach Murphy Motivates At West Forsyth

West Forsyth assistant coach Pat Murphy gives a thumbs-up to players at practice. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- In sports, motivation can come from many different sources. At West Forsyth High School, it comes from assistant coach Pat Murphy.

"He is a major part of West Forsyth, and he's been a major part of West Forsyth for a long time," said Head Coach Adrian Snow.

Murphy's been on the sidelines with the Titans football team for 26 years. Players, coaches and fans love him, and he's a staple in the Clemmons community.

"I don't know what we'd do without him," Snow said. "He gets after the kids, he does the right thing, our kids love him."

"He means everything," said defensive end K.J. Henry. "You have those type of days -- we all have them -- where we come out here, it's early, you don't want to practice, but when you got a guy like that to put a smile on your face, he's always energetic and excited. You can't do nothing but smile, be excited to play the game of football one more day. So just for me personally, I'm glad I got to meet him and having him around is such a blessing."

The Titans start the new football season on the road at Lake Norman Aug. 18.

