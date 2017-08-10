Clemson National Championship Coke Bottles to Go on Sale

Clemson Glass Coke Bottle

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Coca-Cola continues to celebrate Clemson University's 2017 College Football National Championship victory.

Glass bottles commemorating the win will be delivered to South Carolina store shelves starting August 14.

The limited-edition Coca-Cola bottle – available in six packs – features the Tigers’ logo and salutes the Clemson football team for its championship football season.



Congratulations to the Clemson Tigers on a phenomenal Championship season,” said Dan Holmes, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Coca-Cola Consolidated. “As another way to kick off the college football season, Tigers fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola bottles that celebrate being ALL IN in 2017.”





