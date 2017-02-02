Coach K Returns To Sidelines For Game Against Pittsburgh

Coach K is back.
Watch Duke & NC State Basketball On WFMY News 2 This Weekend
Duke will host Pittsburgh.
"I’m going to be back on the sidelines on Saturday when we play Pitt," Krzyzewski said on his weekly SiriusXM show. "Basically though I’ve been doing stuff every day, really, with our program. Not as much with the physical nature but with preparation and some of the things that you just have to do in running a big-time program.”
The No. 21 Blue Devils, who struggled at times in Krzyzewski's absence, are coming off back-to-back victories — and have won three of four overall — including an 84-74 win on Monday at No. 20 Notre Dame.
Krzyzewski stepped away from the team to have a fragment of a herniated disk removed from his lower back, the fifth surgery since the end of last season for the coach who turns 70 on Feb. 13.
The team has been in the hands of Capel, a former Duke guard in the 1990s and a head coach at Virginia Commonwealth and Oklahoma who also led the team for one game last year when Krzyzewski missed a trip to Georgia Tech due to high blood pressure and dehydration.
The wins and losses during the absence go on Krzyzewski’s record.
Duke and Pittsburgh tip off at 1 p.m. on WFMY News 2/CBS on Saturday, February 4.
