Collins Carries Wake Forest Past Boston College 85-80

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward John Collins (20) dunks the ball during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: © Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

BOSTON -- John Collins scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half - 13 coming in a 14-0 run that propelled Wake Forest to an 85-80 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night.

Bryant Crawford added 15 points and Austin Arians 14 for the Demon Deacons (13-9, 4-6 ACC). Collins also tied a career-high with 16 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

Jordan Chatman led Boston College (9-14, 2-8) with 22 points. Ky Bowman had 18 and Jerome Robinson 17 for the Eagles, who lost their sixth straight game.

Trailing by seven, Wake started pounding the ball inside to Collins, who scored the final 13 points - seven from the free throw line - of a 14-0 run that made it 71-64 with 4 ½ minutes to play.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward was giving BC so much trouble that center Mo Jeffers and forward Nik Popovic both fouled out.

The Eagles hit three 3s during a 9-0 spree - the middle one banked in from the top of the key by Popovic - for a 55-47 lead with just under 13 minutes left.

