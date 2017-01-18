Collins Leads Wake Forest Past Miami, 96-79

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- John Collins scored a career-high 27 points and Wake Forest held on to beat Miami 96-79 on Wednesday night.
Keyshawn Woods added 20 points and the Demon Deacons (11-7, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot nearly 58 percent against one of the league's toughest defenses to build a 23-point lead, then used a timely 13-0 run to put the game away and snap a two-game losing streak.
Davon Reed scored a career-high 24 points and Anthony Lawrence Jr. added 16 for Miami (12-5, 2-3), which allowed a season-high point total - by far - and lost its third in four games.
