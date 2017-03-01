WFMY
Collins, Wake Forest Upset No. 8 Louisville 88-81

AP/WFMY News 2 , WFMY 12:03 AM. EST March 02, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.  --  John Collins had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help Wake Forest rally from 14 down to upset No. 8 Louisville 88-81 on Wednesday night.
 
Keyshawn Woods added 20 points for the Demon Deacons (17-12, 8-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), who came into the game desperately needing a big win to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.
 
They got it, with Dinos Mitoglou and Mitchell Wilbekin hitting back-to-back huge 3-pointers in the final 3 minutes to turn a 75-72 lead into a nine-point margin.
 
Wake Forest is trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.
 
Deng Adel scored 22 points for the Cardinals (23-7, 11-6), who got off to a fast start but shot just 39 percent after halftime. They also struggled to slow the Demon Deacons once their offense got rolling, with Wake Forest shooting 46 percent and making 10 of 24 3-pointers.
 
 
 

