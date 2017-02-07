Colson Leads Notre Dame Past Wake 88-81

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Steve Vasturia (32) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward John Collins (20) reach for a loose ball in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Cashore, Custom)

SOUTH BEND, I.N. -- Bonzie Colson had 27 points and 16 rebounds Tuesday for Notre Dame, which snapped a four-game losing streak with an 88-81 win over Wake Forest.

Colson grabbed 11 of his rebounds in the second half and recorded his 15th double-double of the season. He also set a career high with five blocked shots and knocked down two 3-pointers.

V.J. Beachem added 19 points and a career-high four blocks and Steve Vasturia had 17 points and seven boards for Notre Dame (18-7, 7-5 ACC), which had lost five out of its last six and fell out of the Top 25 this week, but came back from a nine-point second half deficit.

John Collins had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Wake Forest (14-10, 5-7). Bryant Crawford added 19 points and Keyshawn Woods had 16.

Collins recorded his seventh straight 20-point game for the Demon Deacons, the longest such streak in the ACC since North Carolina State's T.J. Warren had 15 in a row in the 2013-14 season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.