"D League" Now Known As NBA "Gatorade League"

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The National Basketball Association announced that beginning with the 2017-18 season, the NBA Development League will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League as part of a multiyear expanded partnership. This marks the first time a U.S. professional sports league has named an entitlement partner.

A video released by the NBA regarding the announcement features Greensboro’s own Damien Wilkins at the famous Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

The 37-year old veteran goes through a series of tests aimed to provide information on how Wilkins can continue to optimize his performance.

NBA Deputy Commissioner & COO Mark Tatum, NBA D-League President Malcom Turner, and Gatorade Senior VP & GM Brett O’Brien are also featured in the video and highlight the benefits of the League’s growing partnership with Gatorade in accordance with the goal of continued player development. The full video can be found at the link below.

Video Link: YouTube – NBA G-League: https://youtu.be/k0ZXLRgclIs.

