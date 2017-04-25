Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Retire From NASCAR After 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, walks through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Photo: Jared C. Tilton, 2017 Getty Images)

CONCORD — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from NASCAR Cup Series after 2017, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hendrick says Earnhardt told his team Tuesday about his plans.

The fan favorite and two-time Daytona 500 champion will discuss his decision in a press conference this afternoon. He will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, for whom Earnhardt has driven since 2008. The two first met about the driver’s decision on March 29.

