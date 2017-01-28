Dawkins, Seibring Pace Elon To 4th Straight Win, 84-70

Elon University basketball logo.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) - Brian Dawkins scored a soft left-handed layup to break a late tie, finished with a career-high 22 points and Elon defeated Hofstra 84-70 Saturday for its fourth straight win.



Dawkins scored back-to-back layups to break a 60-60 tie as Elon (14-9, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association) broke away over the final seven minutes, ending on a 24-10 surge. Tyler Seibring led with 23 points and Dmitri Thompson added 17.



Thanks in part to Dawkins, the Phoenix dominated the paint, outscoring Hofstra 40-22 in close-range points and made 55 percent of their shots (33 of 60).



Hofstra (10-13, 2-8) missed 11 of its last 14 shots. Brian Bernardi and Justin Wright-Foreman led the Pride with 20 points each, a combined 15 of 35 from the field.



Hofstra trailed 41-32 at the half but rallied into a 50-49 lead with Bernardi hitting a 3 to open the second half, teaming with Wright-Foreman and Deron Powers for a quick 13 points. Powers added 14 points.

