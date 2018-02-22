USC's Dawn Staley Sues Missouri Official, Says He Lied About Her

(Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - - South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is suing Missouri Athletics Director Jim Sterk for defamation and libel over comments he made about her last month.

The suit was filed in a Richland County Courthouse, and is seeking $75,000 in damages from Sterk.

It all centers about comments made in the wake of the Missouri-South Carolina game January 28 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

The game was contentious between fans and players. After the game, some Missouri players said they'd been mistreated by Gamecock fans.

In a radio interview with KTGR days later, Sterk said that he believed Staley created an atmosphere that led to his players being verbally assaulted by USC fans after the game. Specifically, Sterk said Gamecock fans spit on his players, and used the n-word at them.

In response, Staley, said the claims weren't true.

"The accusations are serious and false and they will be handled in a matter reflective of those facts," Staley told reporters at the time. 'They're going to be handled in the right manner."

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner also said he investigated, and found no evidence of what Sterk claimed. He said he thought an apology might be necessary.

Later, Sterk held another radio interview, where he refused to backtrack the statement.

In the lawsuit, Staley's lawyers says Sterk's comments, "false, defamatory, reckless, and made with actual malice in that [Sterk] knew that his statement was false and still made it with a reckless disregard for the truth."

The lawsuit says Staley has suffered damage to her reputation, and is asking for actual, compensatory, and punitive damages for a total of $75,000.

