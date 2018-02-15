Dudley linebacker finds just as much success off football field

GREENSBORO, N.C. 2'S TOP ATHLETE - Dudley Junior linebacker Landen Johnson can do more than just make plays on the football field.

"I love the competitive atmosphere around it, and it really tests your will and how you respond to adversity," Johnson said.

Although his athletic resume speaks for itself, it's what he does off the field that is just as impressive.

Johnson has earned several accolades playing the game of football including becoming an all-conference player the first two years of high school, a 2016 4A State Champion, and a 2017 all-conference player, just to name a few.

But when you take a step in the classroom, that's when you realize his hard work doesn't stop in the weight room.

"When you can juggle both, and excel at both, people look at you a lot differently." Johnson said. "Because it's very hard to do both, and to see that someone can do that, people just look at you very differently."

Johnson boasts a 4.15 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, attends Dudley's early college engineering academy, and is also a treasurer for the Sigma Beta Club.

"My mom has always instilled in me, make sure you do it in the classroom first, and then do your thing on the field," Johnson said. "Because everything will come together at the end."

And it sure has.

Johnson won the 2017 North Carolina Sigma Beta Scholar of the Year award among the Sigma Beta Club members throughout the entire state. The award is given to the member with the highest GPA and help with community service.

"It made me feel, it gave me a lot more confidence about myself," Johnson said. "It let me know I was good at what I do, in a way."

While his mother Jacquelyn tends to sit back in awe at his accomplishments up to this point.

"He is sort of my hero," Jacquelyn said. "He doesn't know that, but he really is my hero. He's just been able to get it done, and again, I couldn't be more proud of him."

Johnson said he hopes to win another state title his senior year, but in the meantime, will continue to let his work off the field do the talking.

"These awards remind me that what you are doing is good, and you need to keep doing what you're doing," Johnson said.

And there is no reason to think he will do otherwise.

