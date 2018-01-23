Duke Forces 21 Turnovers, Beats Wake Forest 84-70

Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) shoots the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons center Doral Moore (4) in the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wendell Carter Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 4 Duke beat Wake Forest 84-70 on Tuesday night.



Marvin Bagley III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built a 20-point lead with their defense and kept Wake Forest at arm's length the rest of the way.



Duke matched a season high by forcing 21 turnovers - 15 in the first half - and turned them into 34 points while also holding the Demon Deacons to 5-for-20 shooting from 3-point range.



Gary Trent Jr. finished with 19 points while Grayson Allen had 17 points and six assists - including an alley-oop feed to Bagley for a dunk with 9½ minutes left. It pushed the Blue Devils' lead into double figures to stay at 62-52 and started the decisive 15-6 run that restored Duke's comfortable lead.



Doral Moore had 18 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 2:18 left for Wake Forest (8-12, 1-7), which has lost six in a row and eight of nine. Brandon Childress scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.



BIG PICTURE



Duke: This was a classic trap situation but the Blue Devils were never really in danger of getting caught up in it, with that visit from No. 2 Virginia looming on Saturday. Duke usually picks up a couple of league losses on the road each January - the Blue Devils have 11 of them since 2015, including one at North Carolina State earlier this month. No chance of that happening this time, giving them a five-game winning streak that includes easy wins against the ACC's worst teams - Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.



Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have lost two home games to Top 5 opponents in a little over 48 hours, after Virginia earned a 10-point win at Joel Coliseum on Sunday night. This was a largely discouraging step back for Wake Forest with leading scorer Bryant Crawford finishing with 10 points but a season-worst eight turnovers.



UP NEXT



Duke: Hosts No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.



Wake Forest: Travels to Louisville on Saturday night.

