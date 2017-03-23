WFMY
Duke Says Chase Jeter To Transfer Closer To Home

AP/WFMY News 2 , WFMY 4:05 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

DURHAM, N.C.  --  Duke says backup big man Chase Jeter will transfer at the end of the semester.
 
Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced the move Thursday, saying he is in good academic standing.
 
Jeter appeared in just 16 games as a sophomore this season, and didn't play after suffering a herniated disk in his back in mid-January. He averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while playing about 15 minutes per game.
 
Four of his six starts came early in the season while three key freshmen were injured, and his last start came in his hometown of Las Vegas against UNLV. The 2015 McDonald's All-American says he plans to transfer to a school closer to home.
 
His announcement came a day after Jayson Tatum said he would enter the NBA draft after one season.

