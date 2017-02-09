Jayson Tatum #0 reacts following a three-point basket by Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo: Lance King, Custom)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Grayson Allen scored 25 points and No. 18 Duke beat No. 8 North Carolina 86-78 on Thursday night.



Luke Kennard added 20 points and freshman Jayson Tatum had all 19 of his in the second half to help the Blue Devils (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight.

Justin Jackson scored 21 points and Joel Berry II finished with 15 for the Tar Heels (21-5, 9-3), who were just 10 of 18 from the free throw line - 8 of 15 in the second half - in dropping into a first-place tie with Florida State.



This renewal of one of college basketball's fiercest rivalries lived up to its pedigree, with 17 lead changes, nine ties and neither team leading by more than eight points.

Jayson Tatum’s second-half performance. He was 0-for-3 from the field at the break, before reeling off 19 points to go along with five assists and nine rebounds on the night. He was aggressive, effective and important, particularly when Allen had to sit on the bench with four fouls down the stretch. Tatum also hit two clutch free throws in the game's final minute to help seal the victory.

"Jayson was magnificent for them in the second half," UNC coach Roy Williams said

