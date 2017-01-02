Duke's Coach K To Have Lower Back Surgery to Remove Disc Fragment

All we do is win: Duke is 104-34 (.754) all-time in NCAA Tournament play, including an 87-26 (.770) mark under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. (Photo: Lance King, Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke University head men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) will undergo lower back surgery on Friday, Jan. 6, to remove a fragment of a herniated disc.

The school made the announced about the surgery Monday in news release.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Allan Friedman at Duke University Hospital. The anticipated recovery time for Krzyzewski is up to four weeks. After utilizing many different conservative treatment options over the last month, it was determined that a surgical procedure was necessary to resolve the problem.

“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve.”

Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel will coach the team in Krzyzewski’s absence, starting with the Blue Devils’ game vs. Boston College on Jan. 7 in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Krzyzewski has won a Division I men’s basketball record 1,055 games in 41-plus seasons as a college head coach, owning a 1,055-323 overall record and a 982-264 mark in 36-plus seasons at Duke. He has led Duke to five NCAA championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015), the second-most national titles by a coach in NCAA history.

