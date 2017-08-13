Duke's Mike Krzyzewski undergoes successful knee replacement surgery

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewskiwski reacts in the first half in the quarterfinals of the ACC college basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

DURHAM, N.C. - Duke Head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski had a successful total replacement of his right knee on Sunday morning at Duke University Medical Center.

The surgery on Krzyzewski's right knee was performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Bolognesi at Duke University Medical center.

In a statement released by Duke’s athletics department on Sunday, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Bolognesi said, “The surgery went very smoothly. Coach is in good spirits. We hope to get him walking as early as this afternoon.”

Coach K could be released from the hospital within one to three days and will being a rehabilitation program at Duke.

This marks the second total knee replacement surgery Krzyzewski has had in the last 16 months. Bolognesi also replaced Krzyzewski’s left knee in April 2016.

