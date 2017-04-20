Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium To Host Football Championships

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce a partnership with the Triangle Sports Commission (TSC) that will bring two NCHSAA Football State Championship Games to Durham and Wallace Wade Stadium on the campus of Duke University.

The Football Championships return to Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2006 and will return the schedule of competition for the event to four sites with two games each. The other venues will remain as Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and BB&T Field in Winston-Salem. The 104th edition of the NCHSAA Football Championships are scheduled for December 9th.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said, “When we were approached by the Triangle Sports Commission about the possibility of playing State Championship Games at the newly renovated Wallace Wade Stadium, we were eager to see if an arrangement could be worked out. After touring the facility and seeing the many upgrades and improvements Duke has made since 2006, the decision to again include Durham and Duke in the championship schedule was an easy one. Knowing the the partnership and support available from the Triangle Sports Commission helped solidify that decision!”

Triangle Sports Commission CEO, Hill Carrow, is excited about the partnership and said, "The Triangle Sports Commission is thrilled with the NCHSAA's selection of Duke University for its high school football championships. Duke University has done an amazing job upgrading all their football and athletic department facilities, and the NCSHAA's championship teams are going to enjoy competing in essentially a brand new venue. We are proud to be partnering with Duke as local hosts and look forward to an outstanding event in December."

