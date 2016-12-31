Elon Names Curt Cignetti Head Football Coach

ELON, NC – Elon University football announced their choice for a new head coach on Saturday.

Curt Cignetti will take over as head coach after spending the last six seasons as head coach for Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He had a career record of 53-17.

We are thrilled to welcome Curt, his wife Manette, and their three children to the Elon family,” Blank said. “Throughout his life, Curt has been passionate about the game of football. He developed his coaching and recruiting skills under mentors Johnny Majors at Pittsburgh, Nick Saban at Alabama and Chuck Amato at North Carolina State. And his family has deep football roots, with his father, Frank Cignetti Sr., a member of the college football Hall of Fame, serving as a successful coach at West Virginia and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and his brother, Frank Cignetti Jr., coaching for several NFL and NCAA Division I teams.

Elon said they were looking for a coach who has the experience and who could lead the team to a more successful season.

According to the Elon release, Cignett led the Crimson Hawks to a 53-17 (.757) record, including a 33-11 (.750) mark in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. In 2011, Cignetti inherited a team that finished 4-10 against conference foes two years prior to his arrival. IUP made three NCAA Division II Playoff appearances in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and finished this past season ranked No. 12 in the nation. Cignetti helped the Crimson Hawks to a 4-3 record in postseason play, as well. It marked the first time IUP made back-to-back NCAA Playoff appearances since 2002-03.

I am excited about the great opportunity at Elon and humbled and honored to be chosen to lead the Phoenix football program,” Cignetti said. “I’d like to give special thanks to President Lambert, Provost House and Director of Athletics Dave Blank. I am looking forward to working daily to improve the program to its maximum potential and build a championship football program at Elon University.

There will be a meet and greet news conference on Monday January 2, 2017 in the Walker Room of Elon’s Alumni Field House.

