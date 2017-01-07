Elon Toughs Out 72-61 Win Over Towson

ELON, N.C. -- Steven Santa Ana made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Dainan Swoope added 12 points with six boards and four steals, and Elon dug itself out of an early hole to beat Towson 72-61 on Saturday night.
Elon (9-8, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) missed its first eight shots and fell behind 19-6 with 12:18 left in the first half. But the Phoenix finished the half on a 27-10 run, including four straight possessions with field goals from Karolis Kundrotas, to lead at halftime 33-29.
Towson (8-9) took a brief 41-40 lead early in the second half, but the Phoenix rattled off seven straight points to get back in front 47-41 with 11:28 to play.
The Tigers were unable make up the difference the rest of the way.
Deshaun Morman and John Davis led Towson with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs