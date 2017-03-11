Elon Women's Basketball Team In NCAA Tournament after CAA Title Win

Elon Women's Basketball win CAA title, going to first ever NCAA Tournament (Photo: CAA)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Lauren Brown scored 17 points, Shay Burnett had a double-double and Elon beat James Madison 78-60 on Saturday night in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship and earned its first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Elon Women's Basketball win CAA title, going to first ever NCAA Tournament (Photo: CAA)

Burnett had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Essence Baucom added 16 points and Malaya Johnson had 14 for top-seeded Elon (27-6), who shot 53 percent from the floor.

Precious Hall scored 32 points on 10-of-33 shooting to lead No. 2 seed James Madison (24-8). Her 33 attempts matched Dawn Evans' 2008 program record. The Dukes shot just 23 percent (18 of 79) from the field but made 20 of 25 free throws (80 percent). They shot 57 percent in their semifinal win against Drexel.

James Madison won the last three CAA championships, and had beaten the Phoenix in all seven conference matchups.

