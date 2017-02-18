Elon's Welhaf Throws No-Hitter Against Longwood

Elon University baseball logo.

ELON, N.C. – Robbie Welhaf threw the first no-hitter in the NCAA Division I history of the Elon University baseball program as the Phoenix picked up a 7-0 decision over the Longwood Lancers on Saturday afternoon at Latham Park.

Welhaf (1-0) faced just one over the minimum and retired 16 conseuctive hitters at one point. He struck out a career-high eight hitters, allowed one walk and hit one batter.

Offensively, the Phoenix (2-0) banged out 12 hits, including three from Ryne Ogren and two each from Zach Evers and Will Nance.

The Lancers (0-2) saw the loss go to Devin Gould who surrendered five runs (three earned) on seven hits in 3.2 innings of work.

Quotable: "Boy, that was awesome. It kind of brings you to tears. The kid's been through a lot — Tommy John, he's had rough outings here that have brought him down. For him to come back, work and put his time in... He's pitched probably not just like that, but pretty darn close in the preseason. And he's been that good, but no-hitter good is unheard of. So excited for him. Our guys made some super plays defensively to help pick him up." – Elon head coach Mike Kennedy

How It Happened: After a scoreless first inning, Welhaf retired the first hitter of the second before issuing a walk. Back-to-back fielder's choices erased runners to end the inning.

The Phoenix answered with a three-spot in the last of the second. Consecutive doubles from Nance and Cameron Devanney started the inning to get Elon on the board. With runners on the corners and one out, the maroon and gold was able to pull off the double steal as Devanney scored the second run. An Evers single would plate the final tally of the frame.

Welhaf returned to the bump in the third and retired the next 16 hitters he faced before hitting a batter with one out in the eighth. On the next pitch, Welhaf incuded a ground ball for a double play off the bat of pinch-hitter Mac McCafferty.

In the ninth, Welhaf got pinch-hitter Jon Peterson to fly out to right on a 3-1 pitch before striking out Ryan Shull for the second out. Pinch-hitter James Barry took three straight pitches and was wrung up on strikes following the final one to end the game and secure the no-hitter for the

Notes: The complete-game shutout was the first for Elon since Lucas Bakker's blaking of Georgia Southern on March 14, 2014... The 16 consecutive hitters set down by Welhaf marked the most since Bakker retired 18 straight in a win over Minnesota on March 8, 2014... Dating back to last season Ogren has now reached base safely in 24 consecutive games.

On Deck: Elon will look to complete the sweep of Longwood at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

