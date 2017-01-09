Ex-NC State Star Cam Bennerman Releases Book

Cameron Bennerman #13 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack stands dejected as the clock winds down on their 76-69 loss to the Duke Blue Devils during their semi-final ACC Tournament game in 2005. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Former NC State star and Greensboro native, Cam Bennerman released a new book titled, "The Process" about basketball, success, and what it takes to make it to the next level.

Slam dunks,upset road wins, and sweet sixteen runs are just part of Cam Bennerman's story. (Click the link below for a blast from the past).

Check it out: Cameron Bennerman's Dunk

Bennerman played at North Carolina State from 2002 to 2006. His senior year he became an ACC scholar athlete and led the Wolfpack in scoring. Since he graduated more than ten years ago, he's been playing ball overseas, everywhere from Italy to Turkey to Australia.

Recently, Bennerman decided to open up about the process beyond the hardwood.

"Basketball has taught me everything that I've come to know about life and about people, just how to live, so I'm just very blessed," Bennerman told WFMY News 2 Sports Anchor Liz Crawford.

Bennerman released a book this past summer called, "The Process". Bennerman said over the last several years, when he came home to the Triad, parents would often seek him out for advice so he decided to share his experience through a book.

"You don't want to live with any regrets. That's the whole thing. Hopefully this book can spark the imagination, spark the mind and ignite some kind of conversation among families and players."

Here's an excerpt from the book:

I can only speak from my own personal experience. During the college recruiting process coaches will flat out lie to you. Their job security is highly dependent on how well they can recruit and win, really it should be based on how well they can develop.





