Ex-NC State Star Cam Bennerman Releases Book

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Former NC State star and Greensboro native, Cam Bennerman released a new book titled, "The Process" about basketball, success, and what it takes to make it to the next level.
Slam dunks,upset road wins, and sweet sixteen runs are just part of Cam Bennerman's story. (Click the link below for a blast from the past).
Check it out: Cameron Bennerman's Dunk
Bennerman played at North Carolina State from 2002 to 2006. His senior year he became an ACC scholar athlete and led the Wolfpack in scoring. Since he graduated more than ten years ago, he's been playing ball overseas, everywhere from Italy to Turkey to Australia.
Recently, Bennerman decided to open up about the process beyond the hardwood.
"Basketball has taught me everything that I've come to know about life and about people, just how to live, so I'm just very blessed," Bennerman told WFMY News 2 Sports Anchor Liz Crawford.
Enjoyed catching up with former @PackMensBball star @cambennerman about life and his new book, #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/Bf7Y6kjnkb— Liz Crawford (@LizCrawfordWFMY) January 9, 2017
