EXCLUSIVE: Dale Jr. Speaks About Buying Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke exclusively with NBC Charlotte Friday about the sale of the Carolina Panthers.

Attending the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the recently-retired Earnhardt spoke to reporter Rad Berky, and said he would be interested in being an investor in a group buying the team.

“It would depend on the people that put the group together. That would be one thing that would make it fun if it’s somebody you know, somebody you’d like to be in business with – friends. Like the Bruton Smith family,” Earnhardt explained.

NBC Charlotte has reported Speedway President Marcus Smith, Bruton’s son, along with Felix Sabates, are forming a group.

“I know Felix,” Earnhardt said, “but I haven’t talked to Felix.”

Earnhardt did tell the Associated Press earlier in the week he would be interested in being an investor.

“If you care about a healthy Charlotte city and community, you care about a successful National Football League team in the city,” added Earnhardt.

However, Earnhardt said he would only put his money in if the team were staying in Charlotte.

“Absolutely, I wouldn’t want to be involved if they were going to move,” Earnhardt said. “I wouldn’t have any interest in that.”

