Falcons Award Game Ball to Player's Wife Who Went Into Labor During Seattle Game

Photo: Andy Levitre

The Atlanta Falcons' most recent game ball wasn't awarded to a player, but to one of the wives.

Offensive lineman Andy Levitre's wife, Katie, went into labor before the Falcons Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. But she didn't go to the hospital. Instead, she went to the Dome to cheer on the Falcons, who are now in Super Bowl LI.

Quinn decided after the team won the NFC Championship on Sunday that she was deserving of an award.

"It was a game ball, a week late, and we put 'Ultimate Toughness' on it," Quinn said on Monday. "So at the Seattle game, she had gone into labor during the game but she waited it out. So we felt that was definitely worthy of a game ball."

The Levitre family named their daughter Lily. What a coincidence that the first two letter's of her name also represent the biggest game her daddy will every play in.

Is it a coincidence that my daughter Lily has the same letters "LI" as Super Bowl "LI"? — Andy Levitre (@LevitreAndy) January 23, 2017

