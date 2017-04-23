Family Leaves Falcons WR Heartwarming Letter After Plane Ride

Feb 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) wears sunglasses as he answers questions during a press conference at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was just doing his normal thing.

He was looking over the playbook during his flight, likely thinking no one around him was paying him any attention.

But when you've been to the Super Bowl, people tend you recognize you.

After the flight, Sanu received a letter from the family that sat behind him on the plane. They thanked him for being a role model for their 10-year-old.

He posted it on Twitter and said that it put a smile on his face.

Here's what it said:

Hi!

You don’t know us but we wanted to thank you. Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you. He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthy choices with you snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone. He is only 10 but just made an elite hockey team and we are on our way to training in CT. You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud! Thank you and best of luck!

The family that sat behind you :)

This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017

Sanu said on his Twitter that the mother handed it to him and said to read it later. He also revealed that he ate a banana and cranapple.

Just goes to show, you never know who's watching and the kind of affect you'll have on someone.

