Faulk To Represent Carolina At All-Star Weekend

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

RALEIGH, NC - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk has been named to the Metropolitan Division roster for 2017 All-Star Weekend to be held Jan. 28-29 in Los Angeles. This marks Faulk's fourth All-Star appearance, having represented the Hurricanes as a top rookie in 2012, and in the main All-Star competitions in 2015 and 2016.

Faulk, 24, leads Carolina defensemen this season in goals (7), ranks tied for first among club blueliners in points (16) and is second among team skaters in average ice time per game (23:05) in 33 games played. The South St. Paul, MN, native's 103 shots on goal this season rank second among Carolina players, and eighth among NHL defensemen.

Selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Faulk (6'0", 215 lbs.) has totaled 56 goals and 115 assists (171 points) in 359 career NHL games with Carolina. In 2015-16, Faulk became the first player in NHL history to score his first 12 goals of the season on the power play, and finished the season ranked in the top 20 among NHL blueliners in points (t-20th, 37), goals (t-6th, 16) power-play goals (t-2nd, 12) and shots on goal (15th, 184). He serves as one of the Hurricanes' alternate captains, and has represented the United States in a dozen international tournaments, including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

