Federal Hockey League Coming to Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Federal Hockey League action is coming to the the Triad, as the Carolina Thunderbirds start their first season of play this fall.



Before their inaugural season, Winston-Salem will host the Port Huron Prowlers and the Danville Dashers on March 17 and 18, in neutral-site games at the Fairgrounds Annex.



Danville currently stands atop the FHL standings, at a mark of 25-6-2, with a chance to surpass their franchise wins record of 33. The Dashers are in their sixth year of FHL play, and have advanced to the Championship game once. Last year, they fell to the Prowlers two games to one in the semi-finals. This is the second neutral-site game for the Dashers in their history. They traveled to Connellsville, PA in March 2014 to play the Watertown Privateers.



Port Huron finds themselves at .500 at this point in their 2016-2017 campaign, their second season of play. The Prowlers are the defending FHL champions, after sweeping the Danbury Titans three games to zero in last year's Championship game. The City of Port Huron hosted a neutral-site game prior to the Prowlers being granted an expansion team.



Like the Carolina Thunderbirds, both Danville and Port Huron are owned by Barry Soskin.



This is the second neutral-site event by the FHL in Winston-Salem. A neutral site game between the Dayton Demonz and Watertown Privateers was played on March 1, 2014, to test the expansion waters. After the neutral site game, which Commissioner Donald Kirnan told the Winston-Salem Journal

drew double or triple what they expected, he was very interested in securing a lease with the Annex.



Three years later, the Carolina Thunderbirds look forward to their first season. Tickets to both the March 17 and 18 games are available from the "Tickets" section on CarolinaThunderbirds.com.

