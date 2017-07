John Collins (Wake Forest) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number nineteen overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

ATLANTA (AP) - Forward John Collins, the 19th overall pick in the NBA draft, has signed a rookie contract with the Atlanta Hawks.



The team announced the deal Saturday. Terms weren't disclosed.



Collins last season averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in his sophomore year at Wake Forest.



