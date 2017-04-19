Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Jail

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections released a statement early Wednesday that former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found to have hung himself in his jail cell using a bed sheet that he attached to the cell window.
Hernandez was found dead around 3 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.
Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit.
