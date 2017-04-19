Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Jail

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during his double murder trial. (Photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Photo: Boston Globe, 2017 - The Boston Globe)

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections released a statement early Wednesday that former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found to have hung himself in his jail cell using a bed sheet that he attached to the cell window.

Hernandez was found dead around 3 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit.

