Four UNCG Players Named To All-SoCon Teams

GREENSBORO, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The UNCG men’s basketball team claimed the Southern Conference regular season championship and were rewarded for that with four players named to postseason SoCon teams, including three to the league’s All-SoCon Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning. Selections include the coaches’ all-conference teams and specialty awards in addition to the Southern Conference Sports Media Association all-conference teams and awards.



The Spartans, the top seed in the SoCon Tournament, had a league-high three players selected to the team, but did not have any First Team All-SoCon selections. Additionally, the Spartans did not win any individual specialty awards this season. UNCG finished the regular season with a program-record 23 victories and posted a 14-4 mark in SoCon play, winning its last seven games of the regular season.



Sophomore guard Francis Alonso (Malaga, Spain/Cushing Academy) and senior guard Diante Baldwin (Greensboro, N.C./High Point Christian) were named Second Team All-SoCon while senior center R.J. White (Frisco, Texas/Frisco) was chose as Third Team All-SoCon. Additionally, Redshirt freshman forward James Dickey (Raleigh, N.C./Word of God) was named to the five-man SoCon All-Freshman Team.



Furman’s Devin Sibley was named the SoCon Player of the Year while Preston Parks of The Citadel was named Freshman of the Year. Niko Medved of Furman was named the league’s Coach of the Year and Justin Tuoyo of Chattanooga was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. Both the coaches and media specialty awards were identical.



Alonso, the reigning SoCon Player of the Week, earns his first All-SoCon honor after being named to the league’s All-Freshman Team last season. He leads the team and ranks eighth in the SoCon in scoring at 14.9 points per game. He ranks 31st in the nation shooting from deep, hitting 48.4 percent (92-of-19) from 3-point land and is just one made 3-pointer away from tying the UNCG single-season record for made 3-pointers. In league play, he averaging 16.9 points per game and shot 51.8 percent (57-of-110) from distance.



Alonso played in all 31 games, scoring in double figures 21 times, including nine games with 20 or more points. The Spartans are 9-0 in games this season when Alonso scored 20 points and 12-0 on the year when he hits four or more 3-pointers in a game. He ranks third in the league and 28th in the country at the free throw line, hitting 87.4 percent (97-of-111).



Baldwin has been one of the Spartans’ team leaders this season, starting all 31 games at point guard. The Second Team All-SoCon selection marks his first postseason accolade of his career. He finished the season second on the team an 13th in the league in scoring at 13.1 points per game, a career-best. He dished out 127 assists, ranking fifth in the league and led the team with 54 steals.



Baldwin became the first player in UNCG men’s basketball history to score at least 1,000 career points, dish out four assists and grab 400 rebounds. He enters the SoCon Tournament 15th in program history with 1,161 points. He scored in double figures 21 times, including five times with 20 or more points. Baldwin is shooting a career-best 38.1 percent (37-of-97) from 3-point land and 75.5 percent (77-of-102) from the free throw line.



White earns his second All-SoCon honor of his career, this year a Third Team All-League selection. He finished third on the team and 18th in the SoCon in scoring at 12.4 points per game and ranks fourth in the league with 6.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting 53.9 percent (152-of-282) from the field this season, starting all 31 games at center.



White enters the SoCon Tournament 10th all-time in program history with 1,392 career points and fifth all-time on the glass with 853 caroms per game. He has scored in double figures 17 times and has posted four double-doubles on the year, including two straight to end the regular season.



Dickey was named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team, marking the second straight year UNCG has had a member honored (Alonso). He played in 29 games this season, including seven straight starts to end the year, all victories for the Spartans. He averaged 6.2 points per game and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game, ranking third in the league. He leads the Spartans with 73 offensive rebounds, ranking third in the league.



Dickey scored in double figures seven times and grabbed double digit rebounds on seven different occasions. He posted three double-double on the year, accomplishing the feat at UNC Asheville, at Western Carolina and at Furman. He is shooting 57.7 percent (71-of-123) from the field and leads the team with 38 blocked shots.



2017 Men’s Basketball Awards - Coaches



All-Conference First Team

T.J. Cromer, ETSU

Devin Sibley, Furman

Justin Tuoyo, Chattanooga

Eric Garcia, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Wofford



All-Conference Second Team

Kris Acox, Furman

Ria’n Holland, Mercer

Francis Alonso, UNCG

Diante Baldwin, UNCG

QJ Peterson, VMI



All-Conference Third Team

Desonta Bradford, ETSU

R.J. White, UNCG

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford

Wyatt Walker, Samford

Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga





All-Freshman Team

Preston Parks, The Citadel

Jordan Lyons, Furman

James Dickey, UNCG

Josh Sharkey, Samford

Nathan Hoover, Wofford



Player of the Year

Devin Sibley, Jr., G, Furman



Defensive Player of the Year

Justin Tuoyo, Sr., F, Chattanooga



Freshman of the Year

Preston Parks, G, The Citadel



Coach of the Year

Niko Medved, Furman



2017 Men’s Basketball Awards - Media

All-Conference First Team

T.J. Cromer, ETSU

Devin Sibley, Furman

QJ Peterson, VMI

Eric Garcia, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Wofford

All-Conference Second Team

Kris Acox, Furman

Ria’n Holland, Mercer

Francis Alonso, UNCG

Diante Baldwin, UNCG

Justin Tuoyo, Chattanooga



All-Conference Third Team

Preston Parks, The Citadel

R.J. White, UNCG

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford

Wyatt Walker, Samford

Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga



All-Freshman Team

Preston Parks, The Citadel

Josh Sharkey, Samford

James Dickey, UNCG

Nathan Hoover, Wofford

Kaelon Harris, The Citadel

Triston Chambers, Samford



*due to a tie in the voting the All-Freshman team consists of six members



Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year

Devin Sibley, Jr., G, Furman



Freshman of the Year

Preston Parks, G, The Citadel



Anton Foy Coach of the Year

Niko Medved, Furman



