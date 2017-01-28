Fox Jumper Carries High Point Past Winthrop in OT, 83-80

HPU Basketball (Photo: Crawford, Elizabeth)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Andre Fox hit a jumper with 19 seconds left in the game and High Point held on to earn an 83-80 overtime victory at Winthrop Saturday for the Panthers' fifth-straight victory and earn a season split with the Eagles in the Big South Conference.



The victory snapped Winthrop's six-game win streak - and was the second win at Winthrop for High Point in the last three seasons - and just the fifth home-court loss to a conference opponent.



Miles Bowman Jr. finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead High Point (12-10, 6-4). Tarique Thompson and Anthony Lindauer scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, and Fox contributed 10 points. High Point shot 32 of 68 from the floor (47.1 percent), including 10 of 21 from 3-point range.



Keon Johnson hit 11 of 18 from the field and put up 31 points to lead Winthrop, with Xavier Cooks adding another 19.

Copyright 2016 WFMY