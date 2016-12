Photo: Scout.com

A complete breakdown of all the matchups for this season’s bowl schedule which starts on Dec. 17 at the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

The 41-game postseason extravaganza continues for the next three weeks through the College Football Playoff national championship game scheduled for Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.

The bowl lineup (all times are ET):

Dec. 26 — Independence Bowl, North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt, Shreveport, La., 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 26 — St. Petersburg Bowl, Mississippi State vs. Miami (Ohio), St. Petersburg, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, Boston College vs. Maryland, Detroit, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 27 — Military Bowl, Wake Forest vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md., 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, North Texas vs. Army, noon (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Holiday Bowl, Minnesota vs. Washington State, San Diego, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Cactus Bowl, Baylor vs. Boise State, Phoenix, 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Pinstripe Bowl, Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern, Bronx, N.Y., 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Russell Athletic Bowl, Miami (Fla.) vs. West Virginia, Orlando, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Foster Farms Bowl, Indiana vs. Utah, Santa Clara, Calif., 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 28 — Texas Bowl, Kansas State vs. Texas A&M, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Birmingham Bowl, South Florida vs. South Carolina, Birmingham, Ala., 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, Virginia Tech vs. Arkansas, Charlotte, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Alamo Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Colorado, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, TCU vs. Georgia, Memphis, Tenn., Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Sun Bowl, North Carolina vs. Stanford, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 — Music City Bowl, Nebraska vs. Tennessee, Nashville, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Arizona Bowl, South Alabama vs. Air Force, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (ASN)

Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, Florida State vs. Michigan, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 31 — Citrus Bowl, Louisville vs. LSU, Orlando, 11 a.m. (ABC)

Dec. 31 — TaxSlayer Bowl, Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 31 — CFP Semifinal: Peach Bowl, Alabama vs. Washington, Atlanta, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 31 — CFP Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, Glendale, Ariz., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2 — Outback Bowl, Iowa vs. Florida, Tampa, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 2 — Cotton Bowl Classic, Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan, Arlington, Texas, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2 — Rose Bowl Game, Penn State vs. Southern California, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2 — Sugar Bowl, Oklahoma vs. Auburn, New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 9 — National Championship Game: Semifinal winners, Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

