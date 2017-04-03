GAME DAY: Will the trophy be coming to North Carolina?

GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Justin Jackson #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after defeating the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

PHOENIX, AZ -- It's championship Monday! North Carolina is abuzz as the University of North Carolina is back in the NCAA title game Monday evening.

The Tar Heels are hoping to end an incredible season with a national championship.

UNC has come up with some big wins this year, but it's hard to look towards the opportunity they have Monday night without looking back.

One second and a single shot separated North Carolina from a different national championship one year ago on Monday, April 4, 2016.

"Being in the locker room, it was the most difficult time I've had as a coach," UNC coach Roy Williams said in the after-game press conference.

But at 9:20 p.m. Monday night, the Tar Heels will get another chance to bring the trophy back.

"I remember how much we hurt last year and now we got one more shot," said Theo Pinson. "Not a lot of teams can say they can do that."

"Now we're here and we're determined to finish the job," says Hough High alum Luke Maye. "That's what we've been preaching all year."

This year UNC will take on Gonzaga, another number one seed with just one loss this season. It's a shot at a sixth title for North Carolina and a chance for Gonzaga to nab their first national championship.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect (for Gonzaga) and maybe some fear cause I want to see how our guys are going to react playing against some big guys like that," Williams says. "We only have to win once, I'll try my best to get our kids to be relaxed, focused and play the best you can play and see what happens."

