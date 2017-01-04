Panthers GM: I'm Going To Get This Right

Following the Carolina Panthers 6-10 season, General Manager Dave Gettleman met with the media on Tuesday morning at Bank of America Stadium.

Gettleman's policy is not to speak to the media during the season, so this was his first time speaking publicly since Training Camp.

And there were a lot of things to answer for...

ON WHAT WENT WRONG

The NFL's built on close games. We had six games this year that had a three-point swing. We were 0-6. I'm not going to blame or point fingers, we collectively as a group didn't get it done. It's that simple. And we're going to fix it. The bottom line is I've got to get better. I'm accountable for this. I'm not happy and I'm going to get this right.

ON HIS IMPRESSIONS OF CAM NEWTON'S SEASON

You watched it just like I did. We just couldn't get any rhythm going this year. Last year we were healthy as hell, I just think the whole offense was just out of whack. It was frustrating. But football is the ultimate team game. No one guy wins, no one guy loses.

ON HOW THE PANTHERS WILL 'EVOLVE' CAM AND THE OFFENSE

Evolve isn't the right word. Maintaining the status quo will get your fannies beat. It's about stepping back and being brutally honest. It's about getting better, stepping back and being brutally honest with how you've done your job and brutally honest about how you're moving forward. Status quo is not going to stay here. We are going to get better.

ON LETTING JOSH NORMAN GO

Josh plays for the Redskins last time I checked, so I'm not going to talk about him. Where (rookie cornerbacks) James (Bradberry) and Daryl (Worley) finished, we're very excited.

ON WHETHER OR NOT STEVE SMITH SHOULD RETIRE A PANTHER

That's way above my pay grade. Next question.

ON IF HE DID ENOUGH LAST OFFSEASON TO MAKE THE TEAM BETTER

There isn't a day that goes by that I don't say, have I given Ron (Rivera) enough players? And hold myself accountable.

DID YOU GIVE RON RIVERA ENOUGH PLAYERS?

Healthy? Yes. It's the classic when it rains it pours. But we're not going to make excuses. We're going to be accountable for what happens and get things fixed.

ON IF THERE'S A SENSE OF URGENCY WITH AN AGING CORE OF PLAYERS

I always have a sense of urgency. The key thing is you can't panic. The worst thing you can do is panic because panicking will force you in to a bad decision.

ON IF THERE WILL BE CHANGES TO THE COACHING STAFF

This is a damn good coaching staff. It's a solid group. They went 17-2 last year. They didn't get stupid overnight.

ON WHAT POSITIONS HE LIKES IN THE DRAFT

I think the safeties and corners are fairly deep. There's a good group of defensive ends. There's a good group of running backs, everybody knows that. I think you guys have watched my act for four drafts. I don't go in with any preconceived notions.

