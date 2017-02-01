Gillon, Syracuse Rally To Beat NC State 100-93 In OT

Syracuse Orange guard John Gillon (4) is greeted by teammates after hitting the game-tying three pointer during the second half against NC State. Syracuse won 100-93 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rob Kinnan, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- John Gillon scored a career-high 43 points while Andrew White III added 28 points to help Syracuse rally from 16 down to beat North Carolina State 100-93 in overtime on Wednesday night.

White scored the first nine points of overtime for the Orange (14-9, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won a wild game that had Gillon and N.C. State's Maverick Rowan trading 3-pointers in the final 10-plus seconds of regulation.

Gillon finished 10 of 13 from the field and 9 of 10 from 3-point range, including an off-balance one from the left corner with 1.8 seconds left to answer Rowan and force the extra session.

Gillon also made all 14 of his free throws and finished with nine assists.

Rowan finished with a career-high 31 points for the Wolfpack (14-9, 3-7, while star freshman Dennis Smith Jr. posted his second triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists.

That made Smith the first player in ACC history to post two triple-doubles in the same season in league play and fourth to have two in one season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.