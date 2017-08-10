WFMY
Michael Phelps Spotted At The PGA Championship

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps was among the VIPs taking in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Thursday.

Hank Lee , WCNC 8:45 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two days after Justin Bieber stole the spotlight at the PGA Championship, another celebrity was spotted walking the course at Quail Hollow Thursday.

Read: Justin Bieber Fever Takes Over PGA Championship

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all-time and owner of 23 gold medals for his accomplishments in the pool, was seen at Quail Hollow Thursday morning. Phelps was following the trio of Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka.

At one point along the course, a fan was overhead ribbing Phelps about his much-publicized “race” against a shark that aired during Discovery’s Shark Week. Phelps delivered a curt response and kept walking, saying “you should try to swim him.”

 

 

