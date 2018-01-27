PGA Farmers Insurance Open | LIVE STREAM

Tiger Woods makes first PGA Tour cut since 2015 at Farmers Insurance Open.
Ninety feet of lightning-quick putting surface stood between Tiger Woods and two appointed rounds on the weekend at Torrey Pines.
Is the comeback tournament for Tiger Woods?
He was on his last hole in Friday’s second round of the Farmers Insurance Open, a tournament he’s won a record seven times. But this time around, in his first tournament on the PGA Tour in a year and just his second in 2½ years, the former world No. 1 was on the tail end of a long grind under sunshine just to make the cut.
