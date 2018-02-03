Waste Management Phoenix Open | LIVE STREAM

Mobile Users click here

Welcome to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the loudest place in golf.

This is where eardrums take a pounding even on the first day of tournament week — 18,154 came through the gates on Monday — and Richter scales are triggered by the mass of humanity that descends on the 7,266-yard course that rambles through the 240-acre property. Heckling is a way of life around this course during the tournament, and players will tell you that you never, ever respond to the hecklers. In other words, you don’t feed the beast--and yes this is GOLF!

