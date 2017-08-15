Arnold Palmer Plaque Unveiled At Wyndham Championship

Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders looking at the plaque honoring his grandfather at the Wyndham Championship. The plaque was placed at the Wall of Champions (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The “Wall of Champions” tells a story of golf greats to grace the Wyndham Championship.

Now the “Wall of Champions” includes a truly special plaque honoring golf legend, Arnold Palmer, and the impact he had at the Wyndham Championship.

On Tuesday, the Wyndham Championship unveiled the plaque that reads:

“Widely considered the most important figure in golf and one of the most influential players in Wyndham Championship history, Arnold Palmer had five top-five appearances in 13 appearances at Sedgefield. In 1963, Palmer established the Buddy Worsham Memorial Scholarship at Wake Forest University in memory of his friend & teammate who dies in a car accident while in school. Since that time, scholarship winners have been a consistent presence in the tournament field, always with great appreciation and admiration for Arnie.”

Palmer’s grandson, Sam Saunders was there for the unveiling at Sedgefield Country Club.

Palmer recorded five top-five finishes in 13 appearances at Sedgefield Country Club.

“Arnold Palmer was the right guy at the right place at the right time for not only the PGA TOUR but also the growth of the game worldwide,” tournament director Mark Brazil said

His contributions include helping to secure celebrities to play in the Pro-Am. Palmer participated in a special opening ceremony after the Wyndham Championship returned to Sedgefield. He appeared in the tournament’s first “Champion’s Banquet” in 1965.

The tournament was so important to Palmer because of his relationship with his alma mater, Wake Forest University.

