Fashion And Food Trucks: The Wyndham Championship Is About More Than Golf

Luis from Taqueria El Azteca serving a chicken quesadilla. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Wyndham Championship returns to Greensboro for its 78th year.

This year the Championship introduced “Food Trucks On 10,” featuring a tent serving six different craft beers, and food trucks, of course!

As the name implies Food Trucks On 10 is located on hole 10 of the Sedgefield Country Club course.

The selection includes classic Greek food and other deli staples like gyros, pizza and cheesesteaks from Zeko’s 2 Go; authentic Mexican street food like tacos, burritos and quesadillas from Taqueria El Azteca; and coffee drinks and smoothies from The Grinder.

According to the Wyndham website, “admission to Food Trucks on 10, located to the player’s right of the 10th green, is complementary for all tournament patrons, but all food and beverage options are for purchase.”

Tournament patrons can also enjoy free hand fans, stress balls, lip balms, and sunscreen, handed out at the Concierge stands.

Standing in the Sun handing out merchandise doesn’t sound like the best job, but being a tournament concierge comes with its perks: sporting trendy golf attire designed by Vineyard Vines and Lilly Pulitzer—and getting to keep it. Only the best for the best!

