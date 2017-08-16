GREENSBORO, NC -- It's Wyndham week in the Triad with professional golfers and fans pouring into Sedgefield Country Club for the 78th Wyndham Championship. The PGA Tour makes it's stop in Greensboro each year bringing something new along with it.

The Wyndham is as sweet as tea with a new theme.

This year the tournament is offering up a new theme, "Southern Charm." It's all about making guests feel welcome from pineapple topiaries at the entrance to a new, "Front Porch" area with food and drinks.

Topiary Joe, a plant artist from Tennessee, created multiple topiary sculptures including one of Brandt Snedeker.

The tournament is about more than golf and helps local charities. The "Key to Wyn," house is back this year. The house, built for hospitality at the tournament, will be donated to a family in need in Greensboro through Habitat for Humanity.

The 2017 "Key To Wyn" home.

The tournament recently announced another way they are giving back, "Wyndham Championship Fore! Good." They help a number of charities across the Triad that deal with Youth and Education, Community Development and Environmental Sustainability.

You can also take a swing at the Donald-Ross designed course at Sedgefield Country Club... well, kind of. The SkyTrak virtual golf simulator lets guests play the most iconic holes of Sedgefield.

VIDEOS:

Faith Taylor, Wyndham Worldwide SVP, Corporate & Social Responsibility, talks Wyndham Charities:

Steve Holmes, Wyndham Worldwide Chairman and CEO, talks Wyndham and Triad.

Anita Bachmann, United Healthcare VP, Business Development, talks "First Tee of the Triad."

© 2017 WFMY-TV