Teachers, First Responders Get Into Wyndham Championship Free

GREENSBORO, NC -- Multiple Wyndham Championship sponsors are combining to provide free admission to Piedmont Triad teachers and First Responders, the tournament announced today. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship begins Monday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Thanks to generous sponsorship from the Weaver and Bryan Foundations, teachers representing Piedmont Triad-area kindergarten through high school institutions and one guest will receive free admission to the Wyndham Championship Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 20. Teachers need only show a current school identification card to receive complimentary admission for themselves and a guest.



The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellars make it possible for Piedmont Triad first responders, including law enforcement, fire and Emergency Medical Technicians, to be admitted to the tournament free of charge with one guest by showing a current identification card Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 20. As always at the Wyndham, children ages 15 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult.



Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com, www.Ticketmaster.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570.

