Wyndham Championship Swings Into Action

GREENSBORO - It's that time of year again. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship will be held this week at Sedgefield Country Club. The Triad's premier golf outing is one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour excluding the majors.

One of the most fan-friendly tournaments on the PGA Tour, the Wyndham is the last tour stop before the FedExCup Playoffs and is critical for players looking to earn points to qualify for the playoffs.

The 2017 field includes 10 major winners, four FedEx Cup champions and golfers from 18 foreign nations. Si Woo Kim is the defending Wyndham champion but pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Tournament play begins Thursday and continues through the weekend. A complete schedule is below.

Tournament Schedule

KEVIN HARVICK FOUNDATION PRO-AM PRESENTED BY TCDI AND BB&T

Sedgefield Country Club, Tee Times 10 a.m. – Noon

Tuesday – August 15

PRACTICE ROUNDS FOR PGA TOUR PROFESSIONALS

Sedgefield Country Club, All Day

EXECUTIVE WOMEN’S DAY

Sedgefield Country Club, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Invitation Only

SUNBRELLA® YOUTH CLINIC AT THE WYNDHAM

Grandover Resort, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday – August 16

THE LOUIS DEJOY & ALDONA Z. WOS FAMILY FOUNDATION PRO-AM

Sedgefield Country Club, Tee Times 7– 9 a.m., Noon – 2 p.m.

Thursday – August 17

FIRST-ROUND TOURNAMENT PLAY

Sedgefield Country Club, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

REGIONALISM DAY

All Day, Invitation Only

Friday – August 18

SECOND-ROUND TOURNAMENT PLAY

Sedgefield Country Club, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday – August 19

THIRD-ROUND TOURNAMENT PLAY

Sedgefield Country Club, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

SPONSOR’S PARTY

8 – 11:30 p.m., Invitation Only

Sunday – August 20

FINAL ROUND TOURNAMENT PLAY

Sedgefield Country Club, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The tournament carries the new banner of “Wyndham Championship Fore! Good” in the interest of creating a positive local impact. The tournament looks to contribute to the community through support of youth and education, community development and environmental sustainability.